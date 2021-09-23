As US special envoy to Haiti resigns, what’s happening with Haitian migrants at US-Mexico border?

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned, condemning the Biden administration’s decision to fly thousands of Haitian migrants back to their home country. He said he would “not be associated with the United States’ inhumane and counterproductive decision'' to return people to a country ravaged by an earthquake last month and political instability tied to the assassination of Haiti’s president in July.

Since their recent arrival to the U.S., thousands of Haitians have been flown back to the island country. Some migrants have been admitted into the country, but others are still waiting in a squalid encampment outside of Del Rio, Texas. Social media has been outraged by images of border patrol agents on horseback rounding up Haitians with what looks like whips. Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the agents. KCRW looks at what’s happening on the ground in Texas.