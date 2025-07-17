Weekend film reviews: ‘Smurfs,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

The latest film releases include Smurfs, Eddington, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Weighing in are Tim Grierson, senior U.S. critic for Screen International and the author of This Is How You Make a Movie, and Katie Walsh, film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and The Los Angeles Times.

Smurfs

Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards, and Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to save him. The characters are voiced by Rihanna, James Corden, John Goodman, and others.

Grierson: “I think inherently the Smurf franchise is this very sweet, slightly square property. But every time it becomes a movie, it always has to be … cool and irreverent. And in this case … Papa Smurf is a DJ, apparently, and they do all these synchronized cool dance moves. And it's just a disaster from the beginning to the end. … This movie is not funny. It's not clever. When it tries to be emotional, it fails in that regard as well.”

Walsh: “This movie was a lot weirder than I expected. … It kept me a little bit engaged because I was like, ‘What is going on?’ They go to Paris. … You're like, ‘Oh, we'll see a French Smurf.’ No, we get Nick Offerman. They go to the Australian outback. You're like, ‘What Australian Smurf is going to show up?’ We get Natasha Lyonne. And so you're just like, ‘What is going on here?’”

Eddington

Written and directed by Ari Aster, a small-town sheriff clashes with his mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic, pitting neighbor against neighbor.

Walsh: “We've got Joaquin Phoenix playing a sheriff who gets so upset with a mask mandate that he decides to run for mayor against the incumbent, played by Pedro Pascal. But his campaign is such a disaster, and then it gets completely derailed. But at the heart of it, he is also a very jealous, ambitious person. ... He's evil, but also a buffoon. So at the core of this larger social satire is this elegant, violent western noir. It's a really interesting, weird, strange movie that is … very sharp and cutting about what's going on in our culture. But it's almost too harsh of a reflection to look at right now. I do think that it is worth watching. … The acting is really good. … We have to be talking about these issues. I also just wonder if people are really going to want to face this at this point in time.”

Grierson: “I don't know if Ari Aster, he's far enough removed from what we were all going through in 2020 to entirely work, because it's one of those movies that whether you are on the left or you're on the right, he has critical things to say, but … he just makes fun of everybody. None of the characters are very bright. … I don't think the character is well drawn enough, so that when he's essentially making a real-world horror movie and talking about COVID … you don't have enough to care about in the characters that when they start to collapse, that you actually feel like, ‘Oh, I remember this.’”

I Know What You Did Last Summer

This remake of the 1997 original follows five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident and make a pact to keep it secret. Then they are stalked by a mysterious killer who, well, knows what they did last summer.

Grierson: “Potentially, the movie should be about guilt and moral complicity. … But with the original movie, and I think especially with this movie, the characters are pretty indistinguishable. They're not interesting enough, so that those moral dilemmas … don't really factor in. … I was never a big fan of the first one, and so to me, it's not a large drop-off in terms of quality to this one. But the same problems I thought affected the ‘97 movie are also in here. The director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, tries to incorporate a little bit of a sense of humor, a little bit of snarky irreverence as well. I don't think that entirely works either.”

Walsh: “I was a big fan of the original one because I was a teenager when it came out, and it was the era of Scream and all of these teen horror movies. So as a fan, I will say the remake betrays the original in some ways. They make some adaptations to the story that just don't work. So they age them up. They're in their mid-20s. They're young professionals. In the original, they were just graduating high school, so you can give them a little bit more leeway for some of the bad decisions that they make. You're like, ‘They're just kids.’ You can't tell me that one of these characters is a guy who works in DC for a politician, and then expect me to believe that he is making all of these poor decisions.

… Jennifer Kaytin Robinson brings up some issues, like, ‘Oh, the town's been gentrified.’ And also, there's this true crime podcaster, but they bring up all these threads and then just let them flop in the wind. And when they finally reveal who the killer was, I kept being like, ‘Oh, it's probably someone who wants the rent to go down.’ But they don't make any of these connections that I thought were right there to be made.”

Streets of Fire

This 1984 classic is screening this weekend at The Academy Museum. In a 1950s dystopia, a biker gang kidnaps a rock singer, and her ex-boyfriend and manager fight through dangerous cityscapes to save her. The cast includes Willem Dafoe and Diane Lane.

Walsh: “I think it was an absolute abject failure when it came out, but it has become embraced by new audiences. … It's super stylish. … The No. 1 reason to see this movie: There are two songs by the iconic Jim Steinman … he is the ‘80s power ballad king. … So the opening of this movie is so electric. It is Diane Lane running on stage, performing the song ‘Nowhere Fast’ as the film is introducing all of these different characters. They slowly reveal … early, early Willem Dafoe. He's got greaser ducktail hair. It is one of the greatest character introductions of all time. … It is a weird ‘80s, ‘50s dystopian futuristic past, unplaceable time. But the music is so good. Young Diane Lane is so good, and young Willem Dafoe is so good.”

Grierson: “I don't think anybody's over the age of 30 in this movie, everybody is very young. … The city where this movie is set, it has this almost slightly sci-fi, dystopian quality to it. And so it's interesting, especially during that time period, around Blade Runner and these other types of movies of that era, where people were starting to think, ‘What would the future look like if it looks really bad?’”