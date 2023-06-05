DGA strikes tentative deal. What does this mean for writers, actors?

Over the weekend, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) arrived at a tentative deal with the major film and TV studios. DGA members still need to vote on the contract, which includes wage increases over the next three years, a prohibition on live ammunition on set, plus an agreement that “AI cannot replace the duties performed by members.”

The DGA claims that the deal is historic, especially since it includes language on AI. But writers and actors in other unions are criticizing it, says Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News and a regular contributor to KCRW’s The Business.

The current deal states that AI is not a person. Belloni says it doesn’t include compensation protection.

“Writers want a lot more specific language because writing is different than directing. They want very clear parameters of what is and isn't allowed. The writers have not actually said, ‘We want no AI.’ They just want their roles in the writing process to be protected throughout the process, whether it's AI-generated stories and scripts, or whether it's AI-enhanced scripts,” Belloni explains.

He adds, “There is a scene perhaps where AI could enhance the work of an actor. The actors want to make sure that the actors are getting paid for that. So they're not losing days on set, or they're not losing reshoots, or they're not losing these things that could potentially be worked on by AI.”

However, Belloni stresses that the guilds aren’t anti-technology.

“They know that it's really hard to put genies back in the bottle when technology comes down the pike. They just want to protect their ability to get paid and to get credits. And that's, I think, where the devil is in the details.”

Other units are still being diplomatic and applauding the DGA on their deal. However, Belloni says they’re not letting the deal intimidate them into making concessions.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA will start its negotiations on Wednesday. Its guild members have also been voting on whether to authorize a strike, if needed, during their bargaining sessions with the studios.

“Every indication suggests that it's different this time, that the level of solidarity with the writers is higher. That the issues they are facing are as existential as some of the issues the writers have said they are facing, and that we are headed for a double guild strike here.”

He adds, “I'd be very surprised that the actors do not authorize their leadership to call for a strike if needed. So I say that the chances of an actors’ strike are higher than they have been in decades. I don't want to say for sure that they are going to strike because as we know, a lot of this is posturing and trying to get the best deal possible with the most leverage possible.”