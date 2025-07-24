DineLA 2025 highlights, from Burbank to Chinatown and beyond

There have been many articles recently on how Los Angeles restaurants are struggling. And it’s no wonder. Many restaurants finally shuttered this year after holding on after the double whammy of pandemic closures and the 2023 writers’ strike. Those who held on were looking towards 2025 as a new start, only to bear witness to the wildfires. Six months later, communities are still feeling the impact of losing residents and businesses. Then came ICE and its existential threat to communities that are the bedrock of the SoCal restaurant community.

Many of us have been raising our voices to support the restaurant community now. Closures continue and include historic legacy businesses like Cole’s, which announced a couple weeks ago that they would shut down.

The best way you can support the restaurant community now is to dine out. DineLA Restaurant Week, July 25 to August 8, is an excellent opportunity to go out several times in one week. For those of us who have cut back on dining due to the expense, DineLA Restaurant Week allows you to save a bit while trying new places or supporting your favorites. The number of restaurants electing to participate in the program is up substantially, and represents all areas of the city and all levels of eateries. I encourage you to visit the website and take a look at which restaurants are participating in your neighborhood. Prices run the gamut from $15 lunches to $135 dinners. Here are just a few I’m highlighting from around the city.





Westside:

The heavy hitter names are all participating with $65 to $75 dinner menus and some additional supplements available: BOA Steakhouse, Chinois on Main, Melisse, Citrin, even Michael’s.

And there are restaurants that have chosen the $45 dinner level:

Bludso’s, Blueplate Oysterette, Fitoor, and Socalo.

East:

In Alhambra, Sichuan Impressions (a Bib Michelin winner for 2025) is offering a $65 all-day menu with a choice of five courses.

In Atwater, both Hail Mary Pizza and Tam O’Shanter are participating.

Out in Burbank, you have your pick of several restaurants, including Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, which is offering a generous $25 lunch and $45 dinner.

Arts District:

So much good stuff on offer here: Damian, Girl & The Goat, and Manuela are just a few offering $65 and $75 dinners.

Damian is offering a four-course meal with two choices for each course. So you could have a blue shrimp-carrot aguachile, a tamal de ricotta, duck carnitas tacos, and a banana leaf flan.

Chinatown:

Both the brand new Firstborn and the stalwart Majordomo offer $65 dinners. Majordomo is also offering a $35 lunch.

Firstborn’s menu has wood ear mushrooms, tofu dumplings, corn congee, short ribs, beef fat rice, and a choice of dessert. It’s a feast for $68.