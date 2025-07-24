Weekend film reviews: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ ‘Cloud’

The latest film releases include The Fantastic Four: First Steps, AJ Goes To The Dog Park, Cloud, and Diciannove. Weighing in are Alonso Duralde and Dave White, film critics and co-hosts of the movie podcast Linoleum Knife.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

As Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman prepare for a baby, a cosmic being called Galactus threatens to end the world.

Duralde: “This is the fourth, believe it or not, attempt to bring the legendary Marvel super team to the screen. … They've at least gone through the effort of setting it on a different Earth. So it's not tied into the rest of the MCU so far. … They set it in a retro futurist version of 1964 where the TVs and the cars look like their period, but also we have rocket ships and flying cars. And it's a fun idea, and the comics have always been great, but this movie just doesn't ever quite come to life. They don't imbue these eccentric heroes with enough characterization to be interesting. … They have to save the world from a big cosmic force, and so that gets boring. It's really just boring throughout … which is disappointing because there's a lot of really talented actors here who aren't given nearly enough to do.”

White: “I can't wait for this entire genre to be over. … I've decided that contempt is my new position. … I used to be wide-eyed and accepting and full of life. I was a kid when Christopher Reeve was Superman. But over the decades, this has been drained out of me. … Movie after movie, where some space dude wants to destroy the world, and only a small band of golden special ones can fix it. … After however many years of these movies, the bombardment of them, they are simply vacant. They provide no morale boost for audiences who are suffering under actual supervillains having taken over the political and corporate world. They are dead inside, and they are making me feel dead inside too.”

AJ Goes To The Dog Park

A man’s life begins to unravel when his beloved dog park in Fargo, North Dakota, is closed. He tries to save it by becoming mayor.

Duralde: “As a feature film, I have to say, it wore me out. And I think there's an audience for this, and you'll know if you are that audience in the first five or 10 minutes, because this is one of those movies that either works for you or it doesn't. And while I will acknowledge there are people for whom it works, I was sadly not one of them.”

White: “It is a very, very homemade, friends-and-family kind of movie, no budget. They shot it over the course of three summer times. And if there's a meaning to the silliness that's happening here, it's about a guy who, he's going to die on the hill of saving the dog park by any means necessary, at all costs. So if there's a meaning to this, it's maybe don't waste your life battling inconsequential stuff that interrupts the pleasure that you take in your own inconsequential stuff, because death is coming for you very soon.”

Cloud

From director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, a man leading a successful and cut-throat e-commerce business has to fight for his life.

White: “This film stars Masaki Suda as a young man … he works in a factory, he wants to get ahead. He does so by buying up lots of this and that, medical devices, fake designer purses, and he sells them online at a big markup. But he's an unethical business person, and this practice provokes anger. People online want revenge. He gets doxed and stalked. Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the filmmaker, he's not extremely well known in the United States. What he is most of all is a master of psychological suspense on a Hitchcock level. … He keeps that atmosphere of dread and panic alive and building until you see where the characters are going, or if they're going to survive at all. This is an action thriller, one that actually thrills and keeps you guessing, and has something to say about life right now. I mean, even if the moral is just don't sell knock-off Birkin bags. I really love this.”

Duralde: “You have this lead character who is thoroughly unscrupulous and guilty of all kinds of terrible behavior. And yet, when everybody comes after him, you start feeling for him, and hoping that he gets away with it. And then you're asking yourself, ‘Well, wait, why?’ … This film is riveting and thrilling. … It is throwing you one loop after another.”

Diciannove

Directed by Giovanni Tortorici, a teenager from Palermo leaves home for the first time.

Duralde: “This film stars newcomer Manfredi Marini [as] a 19-year-old named Leonardo. He's a student. He's trying to figure out his life. He changes his course of study from business and dives into a very specialized interest in 17th century Italian literature, to the exclusion of almost everything else. He slowly learns that he might be some stripe of queer. He isolates himself. He argues with his professors. He thinks he knows everything. He explores his own ego to the point of resisting bonding with other students, people he finds were not up to his own level. And he's pretty much a mess. And that's where the resemblance to a coming-of-age story stops.

Tortorici has wisely, I think, structured this film as a collection of fragments. Locations change on a dime. Animated sequences pop up out of nowhere. The visual field becomes text at times. All of it refuses that traditional arc of the coming-of-age story. You feel for this kid all the same. You are pulling for him because you know that chaos that you felt at 19, that I'm just going here and there and everywhere, all in the same day. That's this film. He might be okay in the end, he might not be. It could go either way, like when you are 19. And the texture of this, I found really thrilling. This is a great debut feature full of invention and possibility.”

White: “It is uncomfortably recognizable in terms of what it is to be a teenager who thinks he knows everything and is set out into the world on his own for the first time, and thinks he's ready for that, but really isn't. … It's a coming-of-age film that is designed to make you uncomfortable about what coming of age really means, and that's exciting. And I think for a lot of people, their own lives are messier and more complicated than a coming-of-age movie often is. And Marini’s performance is fearless and very empathetic.”