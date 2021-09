Big changes are coming to KCRW’s schedule tonight. DJ Travis Holcombe is taking over the 8-10 p.m. slot every weeknight. His new show is called “Freaks Only.” The name is derived from one of Holcombe’s favorite songs by the same name.

He shares the latest songs he’s listening to:

“Clay Pigeon” - Binki

“Tree Among Shrubs” - Men I Trust

“No Me Puedo Controlar” - Syntoma

“Everybody Everybody” (cover) - DJ Nu-Mark

“Call Me a Freak” - Tolliver