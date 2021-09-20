Thousands of Haitian migrants are camping out near Texas. Biden administration says they can’t stay

Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande south into Ciudad Acuna from Del Rio, Texas, as they leave the migrant encampment underneath the Del Rio International Bridge after concerns of food scarcity and expulsions to Haiti on Monday Sept. 20, 2021.

Photo by Omar Ornelas via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

About 12,000 migrants have been camping out — without adequate sanitation — under a bridge in the Texas border town of Del Rio. Most of them are from Haiti, and the U.S. began sending some of them back to their native country on Sunday by plane. Officials say they’ll send thousands more back this week. 

Border patrol agents on horses have been rounding up people, as hundreds have been crossing the Rio Grande River for supplies and food. Meanwhile, temperatures in Del Rio today will top 100 degrees.

