Protect sequoias from KNP Complex Fire: Are prescribed burns the way to go?

Hosted by
Sequoia trees are seen amid smoke in the Sequoia National Forest in California, U.S. September 17, 2021.

Sequoia trees are seen amid smoke in the Sequoia National Forest in California, U.S. September 17, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Fred Greaves.

The KNP Complex Fire continues to burn out of control in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park in Central California. It ignited more than a week ago and remains 0% contained as of this morning. But there is some good news: Firefighters have saved the four famous sequoia trees (The Four Guardsmen) that mark the entrance to the Giant Forest. General Sherman — thought to be the largest tree in the world — is also still standing. However, the fate of other sequoia groves near the park is unknown. 

