How ICE has evolved from the War on Terror to the Trump era

After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, President George W. Bush launched the Global War on Terror and established the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It contained a new agency called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which expanded dramatically in the following decades, and now with President Trump’s budget, it will become one of the world’s largest military forces. In the last six weeks, it detained thousands of people in chaotic and often violent raids in Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass said the city was enduring a “reign of terror” — which is ironic because the War on Terror produced ICE in the first place. Understanding that fact is critical to making sense of ICE now, according to Spencer Ackerman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author of Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump.

Ackerman tells KCRW that the DHS emerged from the idea that the 9/11 hijackers legally entered the U.S. “It's an issue of combating the fact that, as its advocates would say, the American open society has invited in its enemies, and now has to marshal itself towards finding that enemy within.”

However, President Bush was originally against creating DHS, Ackerman points out, and moderates in both Republican and Democratic Parties pushed the idea that the different federal departments’ responsibilities that touched on domestic security should be combined in a single department, which ultimately became DHS.

“Bush, having pursued this securitized politics based on inflating fears of terrorism in the United States, was in no position, ultimately, to oppose that, and accordingly, got on board with it.”

This marked a new era of American law enforcement, counterterrorism, and immigration policy, with immigrants in the U.S. being seen as potential terrorists, Ackerman says.

ICE actually evolved out of an older agency called Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). Today’s ICE is far more intrusive, and has vastly more police power and resources, Ackerman explains.

“The public presentation around ICE was that they were keeping Americans safe from potentially dangerous people. Meanwhile, these were people, in the case of one famous … 2006-era nationwide raid, who were working in poultry slaughterhouses. This became a tremendous weapon in the hands of nativist forces in the United States.”

The U.S. also created Fusion Centers that were meant to share information between the DHS and the 50 states and their localities. However, Ackerman says, “What tended to be shared was not information about terrorism, because there isn't that much terrorism information inside the United States to share. But there is a tremendous amount of suspicion around immigrants and around dissonant politics, and that was what has been historically shared over the Fusion Center lines.”

He continues, “It's very important to look at that development because it's one of the ways in which, over time, federal law enforcement became deeply, deeply embedded within … state and local law enforcement, and particularly over matters like immigration. It also became a way not just to share information, but also to generate information within these federal Fusion Centers about networks within … these immigrant communities that ICE and other vocal law enforcement was [sic] interested in knowing more about, and essentially treating them as incubators for crime and as ways in which illegal immigration would be fostered and supported.”

However, during the Bush and Obama eras, people largely didn’t believe terrorists were coming from south of the border. How did that come to be?

“Nativist currents early on in the War on Terror, and certainly finding greater political expression during Obama's presidency, really brought this to the fore,” Ackerman responds. “And you started seeing in places like Arizona in 2010 with the so-called “show me your papers” law that when the crackdowns on immigration were at their most virulent, their advocates would lean back on the idea that this would be necessary to prevent terrorism in the United States, regardless of how absurd that was.”

Then when Donald Trump entered the White House, the DHS and ICE moved away from the idea of apprehending people at the U.S.-Mexico border, and toward going into communities to find immigrants, Ackerman says. “It's been super-charged under Trump's second presidency.”

The Supreme Court is also allowing the Trump administration to deport undocumented immigrants to countries they're not from. But this also happened during the early days of the War on Terror and the actual wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Ackerman argues. The practice is called extraordinary rendition. He explains, “The idea being that one country captures the national of a second country, but doesn't send them to that second country for anything like due process. Instead, it sends that person to a third country, usually for detention purposes that can be, in fact, indefinite and incredibly harsh.”

He continues, “A version of this is what the Trump administration has been doing at the CECOT prison in El Salvador. And now … the Supreme Court has decided to allow this to proceed at scale because no one was ever held accountable for this practice during the War on Terror. It was allowed to be normalized, metastasized, and viewed as an acceptable alternative once the right-wing imagination found that convenient.”

Even though the DHS and ICE are well-established, it doesn’t mean they can’t be changed, Ackerman suggests. “These things, the longer they stay established, tend to focus very well and very effectively on perpetuating themselves. But that's a far cry from saying that ICE is inevitable and there's nothing any of us can do about it.”