This year, multiple LA museums rallied for a union. Art patrons wanted to hold their institutions accountable, particularly with donations. The board of the La Brea Tar Pits chose the studio Weiss/Manfredi to bring a long overdue facelift to the historic museum. We also run through the great cultural shows and happenings in LA this year.
LA’s big art and cultural moments of 2019
