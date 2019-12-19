LA’s big art and cultural moments of 2019

Hosted by
Weiss/Manfredi’s design features a bridge across the Lake Pit at La Brea Tar Pits.

Weiss/Manfredi's design features a bridge across the Lake Pit at La Brea Tar Pits. Rendering courtesy of Weiss/Manfredi.

This year, multiple LA museums rallied for a union. Art patrons wanted to hold their institutions accountable, particularly with donations. The board of the La Brea Tar Pits chose the studio Weiss/Manfredi to bring a long overdue facelift to the historic museum. We also run through the great cultural shows and happenings in LA this year.

