Rudy Giuliani is wedged in the middle of Trump’s impeachment over dealings with Ukraine. New documents released on Tuesday show Giuliani claiming that he was acting on behalf of the president. So how did Giuliani go from America’s mayor and the face of New York’s response to 9/11 to a key player in the president’s impeachment?
Rudy Giuliani, from America’s mayor to a central figure in Trump’s impeachment
