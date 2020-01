2019 was a bad year for recycling in California. Hundreds of recycling centers closed. That’s where you go to redeem bottles and cans for five or 10 cents each. Fewer places to recycle means, well, less recycling. There’s a plan now to fix that.

At the State Capitol today, a Senate committee debated changes to California’s 1987 bottle bill. They want beverage companies to come up with their own recycling programs for their products.