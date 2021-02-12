Kaluuya gives a ‘magnetic and ferocious’ performance in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ says critic

Critics review “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which follows FBI informant William O’Neal, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who infiltrates the Black Panther party to gather information on Illinois chapter chairman Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya; “French Exit,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer as a widowed New York socialite who has run out of money and must relocate with her adult son to a friend’s empty apartment in France; “Minari,” which focuses on a South Korean family who relocates to an Arkansas farm; “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” about two best friends taking what they think is the vacation of a lifetime.