Highlights from day 3 of Trump’s impeachment trial

People demonstrate outside of the U.S. Capitol on the third day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020.

Democrats continued making their arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Florida Congresswoman Val Demings said, “A violation of public trust. A failure to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. When it came down to choosing between the national interest of the country and his own personal interests -- his re-election -- President Trump chose himself.

The impeachment managers focused on the president’s alleged abuse of power. New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffires said, “The scheme to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations was not a rogue operation,  but one blessed by senior administration officials at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As Ambassador Sondland testified, everyone was in the loop.”

We recap another monumental day on Capitol Hill. 

Alayna Treene - Axios reporter - @alaynatreene, Philip Bump - Washington Post - @pbump

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney