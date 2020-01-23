The phone hacking of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner, wrote a Medium post in 2019 about how his phone was hacked and he was being blackmailed by the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media.

That same hack is now being tied to spyware sent from the personal WhatsApp account of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman.

At the time his phone was hacked, the Washington Post employed journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, whom the Saudi government murdered in late 2018.

David Kaye, U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion & expression, is calling on the U.S. and other nations to investigate the Saudi Crown Prince -- and whether he was involved in the hacking of Bezos’ phone.