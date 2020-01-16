Impeachment: How the formal process will play out

House impeachment managers, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); and lead manager House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), walk through the Ohio Clock Corridor as they arrive for the procedural start of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2020.

President Trump’s impeachment trial formally began today. House prosecutors marched to the Senate, where Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Chairman and the trial’s lead prosecutor, read aloud the two charges against Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts swore in all 100 Senators as jurors. House Democrats will begin presenting their case early next week. What can we expect? What might Trump’s legal strategy be? 

Darren Samuelsohn - Senior White House Correspondent for Politico - @dsamuelsohn

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski