President Trump’s impeachment trial formally began today. House prosecutors marched to the Senate, where Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Chairman and the trial’s lead prosecutor, read aloud the two charges against Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts swore in all 100 Senators as jurors. House Democrats will begin presenting their case early next week. What can we expect? What might Trump’s legal strategy be?
Impeachment: How the formal process will play out
