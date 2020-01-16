Taco Bell might start paying managers $100,000 per year

If you want to make six figures a year, you could try to become an air traffic controller, software developer, or nurse practitioner. Or you could apply to your local Taco Bell. Known for greasy stoner food, Taco Bell announced a pilot program for its managers to make white-collar salaries. We look at how this pilot program works, and how the fast food economy reflects the larger job market.
