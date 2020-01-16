Too much stress? Adults turn to LEGOS

A LEGO of a stressed man at a computer. Photo credit: Pixabay

For stress relief, some adults turn to coloring books, painting, or crafts. Add to that: building LEGO structures. Can connecting the little plastic bricks be a form of mindfulness? Is there value behind unleashing our inner child and tapping into creativity to deal with what life throws at us?

Credits

Guest:
Carrie Barron - Director of the Creativity for Resilience Program at Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas; professor of psychiatry at the University of Texas at Austin

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski