How America's anxieties are mirrored in kids' schools

What does it mean to be American? We see this struggle and debate carried out in schools -- with what type of history is taught, whose books are read, and which bathrooms kids should use. Author George Packer argues that it’s too much to place our anxieties on our kids. His Atlantic essay takes on identity politics and what he says is an increasing intolerance in progressive circles. He learned his lessons up close as he was navigating New York City schools with his two kids.