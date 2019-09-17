Remembering one of the mothers of NPR, Cokie Roberts

Hosted by
Cokie Roberts at an event at the LBJ Presidential Library, February 28, 2017.

Cokie Roberts at an event at the LBJ Presidential Library, February 28, 2017. Credit: Jay Godwin.

Cokie Roberts died today due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. Roberts began at NPR in the 1970s and became one of the network's most recognizable voices. A decade later, she also joined ABC News. Many women in the news industry credit Roberts for helping to pave their way into the business.

