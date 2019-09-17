Cokie Roberts died today due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. Roberts began at NPR in the 1970s and became one of the network's most recognizable voices. A decade later, she also joined ABC News. Many women in the news industry credit Roberts for helping to pave their way into the business.
Remembering one of the mothers of NPR, Cokie Roberts
