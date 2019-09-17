President Trump is in California today and Wednesday. He’s fundraising at private events in Silicon Valley, Beverly Hills and San Diego. There aren’t a lot of details about his trip. But he is likely to address homelessness while he’s here. On Monday, Trump’s economic advisers published a report called “The State of Homlessness in America.” It offered ideas to combat the rising homeless population in cities across the state, including adding increased policing on the streets.
Trump administration suggests increased policing to combat homelessness
