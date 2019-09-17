Which new TV shows should you watch this fall?

Vox's TV critic, Emily VanDerWerff, has dubbed fall of 2019 "the best in a decade" when it comes to TV shows. She's compiled a list of 15 shows premiering in the next couple of months. It includes ABC’s "Stumptown," an old-fashioned private eye TV show starring Colbie Smulders; NBC's "Sunnyside," about undocumented immigrants who want to become citizens; Netflix's "The Politician;” and HBO's TV adaptation of the Watchmen comics from the 1980s.