In Cupertino today, Apple unveiled its latest products, including the iPhone 11 and iOS 13. But the tech giant is moving away from relying on the newest and most expensive tech toy to keep the money coming in. Its revenue is also coming from services like Apple Music, Apple Pay, and a titanium credit card. This fall, Apple is launching its TV streaming and video gaming services.
Apple pushes for TV streaming, video gaming, and a titanium credit card
