‘In the Heights’ has thrilling musical numbers and big story, says critic

Critics review “In the Heights,” the film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Tony Award-winning musical, all about the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City; “The Power of the Kangwon Province,” a Korean film from the 1990s that’s streaming this weekend at the Lincoln Center; “Holler,” a coming of age story about a young woman dreaming of leaving her small hometown in Ohio; “Sublet,” which follows an older New York Times travel writer as he goes to Tel Aviv for his column, and then meets a young local who helps him see the city.