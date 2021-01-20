One of the major challenges facing President Joe Biden is a health care crisis — and not just COVID. The pandemic has only highlighted the shortcomings of our health care system and the deep inequities built into it. Biden’s health care agenda centers on beefing up the same law he helped usher through Congress more than a decade ago as vice president — the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
Health care: President Joe Biden wants every legal resident to have insurance
