Texas’ abortion law is on again, off again. What’s the current court ruling?

Abortion rights advocates nationwide cheered when a federal judge blocked Texas’ strict abortion law last week. But that celebration was short-lived. On Friday, a federal appeals court said allowed Texas to keep enforcing its ban on nearly all abortions in the state — for now.

“People can be forgiven for having whiplash when it comes to Texas’ abortion law. Right now, as we speak, that law is in effect in Texas,” says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson.

Also, as the House probes the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, ex-President Trump has told four of his former aides to defy congressional subpoenas from the lawmakers.