The LA Dodgers are continuing their battle today against the San Francisco Giants for a spot in this year’s World Series — a showdown that some are calling the most exciting match-up this postseason. Both the Dodgers and the Giants have the two best records of any team in Major League Baseball. Right now, they’re tied 1-1 in a five-game series after the Dodgers beat the Giants 9-2 over the weekend.
Can LA Dodgers beat SF Giants and make it to the World Series?
Credits
Guests:
- Randy Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers
- Jason Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers