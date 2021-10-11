Can LA Dodgers beat SF Giants and make it to the World Series?

Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Matt Beaty (45) drives in a run with a single against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning during game two of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park, San Francisco, California, Oct 9, 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Matt Beaty (45) drives in a run with a single against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning during game two of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park, San Francisco, California, Oct 9, 2021. Photo by Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports.

The LA Dodgers are continuing their battle today against the San Francisco Giants for a spot in this year’s World Series — a showdown that some are calling the most exciting match-up this postseason. Both the Dodgers and the Giants have the two best records of any team in Major League Baseball. Right now, they’re tied 1-1 in a five-game series after the Dodgers beat the Giants 9-2 over the weekend.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Nihar Patel