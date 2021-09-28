This week, Congressional lawmakers are trying to avert a government shutdown, pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and reach an agreement on a $3.5 trillion spending plan that could be as monumental as FDR’s New Deal or Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. It includes social safety net expansions and caregiving provisions, such as paid leave to take care of family, and community-based services for older and disabled Americans.
Democrats’ $3.5T spending bill could transform caregiving and social safety net. Will it reach Biden’s desk?
Credits
Guest:
- Jonathan Cohn - Senior National Correspondent at Huffington Post, where he writes about health care politics and policy; author of “The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage” - @CitizenCohn