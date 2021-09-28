Fourteen years after the season finale of HBO’s “The Sopranos,” a prequel film is coming to theaters and HBO Max this Friday. Set in 1967 Newark, New Jersey, “The Many Saints of Newark” follows the formative teen years of the series’ central character, mob boss Tony Soprano.
How did Tony Soprano become a mob boss? ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ looks at his formative years
Credits
Guest:
- Matt Zoller Seitz - editor at large of RogerEbert.com; writer for New York Magazine; co-author of the book “The Sopranos Sessions” - @mattzollerseitz