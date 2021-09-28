How did Tony Soprano become a mob boss? ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ looks at his formative years

Michael Gandolfini (left) plays a teenage Tony Soprano, and Alessandro Nivola is his mentor Dickie Moltisanti in the new film "The Many Saints of Newark." Moltisanti is the lead character, who is "not only the master of his own destiny, but he is complicit in his own failures," says writer Matt Zoller Seitz.

Fourteen years after the season finale of HBO’s “The Sopranos,” a prequel film is coming to theaters and HBO Max this Friday. Set in 1967 Newark, New Jersey, “The Many Saints of Newark” follows the formative teen years of the series’ central character, mob boss Tony Soprano. 

