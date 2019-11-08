‘Honey Boy’ feels like an intense therapy session for Shia LaBeouf

Hosted by
Shia LaBeouf in “Honey Boy.”

Shia LaBeouf in “Honey Boy.” Courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Our critics review “Doctor Sleep,” based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name and is a sequel to “The Shining;” “Honey Boy,” written by Shia LaBeouf about his own life growing up in the spotlight, and he stars as his own father; “Last Christmas,” about an unlucky woman who takes a job as a department store elf, then meets a love interest played by Henry Golding (of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame). 

Credits

Guests:
Christy Lemire - film critic and co-host of the podcast What the Flick?! and Breakfast all Day - @christylemire, William Bibbiani - film critic, and co-host of the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed - @williambibbiani

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney