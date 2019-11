Christopher Lloyd Dennis died this week in the San Fernando Valley. He was one of the first people on Hollywood Blvd. who dressed up as a superhero and took photos with tourists.

Dennis told KCRW a few years ago that his family kicked him out when he was 7 years old, so he turned to his favorite superhero for guidance. But he struggled with homelessness in his adult life. So on the Walk of Fame, he found relief from the tough reality of living on the streets.