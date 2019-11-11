DACA recipient’s 230-mile march for immigrants’ rights

Students demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019

Students demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019 Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Dozens of demonstrators chanting “home is here” arrived in Washington DC on Sunday after a 230-mile march that began last month in New York. They’ve been walking for weeks to support DACA recipients.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program faces a big Supreme Court test this week. Oral arguments are set for Tuesday. 

Mariana Magaña participated in that march. She’s a DACA recipient from LA and a policy advocate for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of LA, or CHIRLA. She’ll be in the Supreme Court chamber on Tuesday  for the oral arguments.

Mariana Magaña - DACA recipient, policy advocate for Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of LA, or CHIRLA

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney