DACA recipient’s 230-mile march for immigrants’ rights

Dozens of demonstrators chanting “home is here” arrived in Washington DC on Sunday after a 230-mile march that began last month in New York. They’ve been walking for weeks to support DACA recipients.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program faces a big Supreme Court test this week. Oral arguments are set for Tuesday.

Mariana Magaña participated in that march. She’s a DACA recipient from LA and a policy advocate for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of LA, or CHIRLA. She’ll be in the Supreme Court chamber on Tuesday for the oral arguments.