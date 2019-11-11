The legal arguments in the DACA cases before the Supreme Court

The U.S Supreme Court building.

The U.S Supreme Court building. Photo credit: Chris McCorkle/CC 2.0, via Flickr

President Trump says he has the authority to end the DACA program, which President Obama created through executive order in 2012. Lower court judges have so far rejected the White House’s argument. And all attention will likely be on Chief Justice John Roberts, who’s now the high court’s likeliest swing vote after the retirement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney