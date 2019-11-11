President Trump says he has the authority to end the DACA program, which President Obama created through executive order in 2012. Lower court judges have so far rejected the White House’s argument. And all attention will likely be on Chief Justice John Roberts, who’s now the high court’s likeliest swing vote after the retirement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy.
The legal arguments in the DACA cases before the Supreme Court
