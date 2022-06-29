Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified at the January 6 committee hearing on Monday. It was a stunning, first-hand account of how former President Donald Trump behaved on the day of the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. Her testimony was the most intimate, yet explosive retelling of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Cassidy Hutchinson turns Jan. 6 hearings into compelling TV
Credits
Guest:
- James Poniewozik - chief television critic for the New York Times - @poniewozik