Steve Bannon surrenders after defying Congressional subpoena. What could this mean for Jan. 6 probe?

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in at the FBI field office in Washington D.C. today. The former Trump administration member does so after his indictment on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon refused to provide information to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. Bannon also live-streamed his arrival on the Trump-friendly and conservative social media platform GETTR. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also defied orders to appear at a deposition on Friday.

“It’s been almost four decades … since someone in this country was charged with contempt of Congress, and it doesn’t look like he’s in the mood to negotiate with the Department of Justice, Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School.