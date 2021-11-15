Steve Bannon surrenders after defying Congressional subpoena. What could this mean for Jan. 6 probe?

An FBI officer observes as Steve Bannon, former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, arrives at the FBI's Washington field office to turn himself in to federal authorities after being indicted for refusal to comply with a Congressional subpoena over the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021.

An FBI officer observes as Steve Bannon, former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, arrives at the FBI's Washington field office to turn himself in to federal authorities after being indicted for refusal to comply with a Congressional subpoena over the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in at the FBI field office in Washington D.C. today. The former Trump administration member does so after his indictment on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon refused to provide information to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. Bannon also live-streamed his arrival on the Trump-friendly and conservative social media platform GETTR. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also defied orders to appear at a deposition on Friday.

“It’s been almost four decades … since someone in this country was charged with contempt of Congress, and it doesn’t look like he’s in the mood to negotiate with the Department of Justice, Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser