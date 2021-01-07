During Trump’s remaining 13 days in the White House, more Democratic lawmakers are calling for him to be removed from office. Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted on Wednesday night she is drafting new articles of impeachment.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Ask each member of the cabinet ... do they stand by these actions ... are they ready to say in the next 13 days, this dangerous man can do further harm to our country ... an assault on democracy, on the first branch of government?” said Pelosi.

At least one Republican has joined those calls too. Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said in a video this morning, “The liars and conspiracy authors are already at it again this morning with false narratives about yesterday's disaster. Here's the truth — the president caused this. The president is unfit and the president is unwell. And the president must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

However, it is extremely unlikely Trump will be removed from office before Inauguration Day.

Trump said today there would be “an orderly transition” of power on January 20, though he once again falsely disputed the election results.

But given Wednesday’s violent insurrection, egged on by the president, Americans are concerned about what could happen in the next two weeks.