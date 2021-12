As a Congressional committee investigates the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill and holds former top White House officials in contempt of Congress, Atlantic staff writer Barton Gellman says Jan. 6 was just practice. He says the Republican Party led by Donald Trump is better equipped now to undermine the next election.



“[Republicans] are running people on the platform that the election was stolen last time, and that they would not have certified Biden’s victory. So they’re taking over the jobs of referees and making sure that there’s no one who can stand in their way the next time,” says Atlantic staff writer Barton Gellman. Photo by Blink O'fanaye (CC BY-NC 2.0).