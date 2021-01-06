Democrats win 2 Georgia runoff races and gain control of US Senate. What this means for Biden administration

Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday morning January 4, 2021.

Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday morning January 4, 2021. Photo by Michael Holahan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Democrats will officially regain control of the Senate later this month. They won two runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday night, races that decided control of the Senate for the next two years.

One of the winners was Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Baptist minister who preaches from the same pulpit once held by Martin Luther King, Jr. He defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler and became the first Black Democrat ever elected to the Senate from a Southern state.

Democrat Jon Ossoff won the other seat, officially edging out incumbent Republican David Perdue this afternoon.

With the two victories, there’s a 50-50 split in the Senate. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote.

