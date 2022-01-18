HBO’s “Euphoria” kicked off its second season this month. Zendaya portrays Rue Bennett, a teenager who struggles with mental health and whose need to self-medicate leads to addiction and rehab. Tackling opioid abuse, statutory rape, and gender identity, “Euphoria” nabbed six Emmy nominations in its debut season, and Zendaya won the Best Actress award.

Some parents and TV critics say the show is too graphic and dangerous for young people to watch. But the 2.4 million viewers who tuned in for the show’s long-awaited return disagree.