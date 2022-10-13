‘Till’ is emotional, difficult to watch but worthwhile, says critic

Critics reveal the latest film releases. “Halloween Ends” takes place four years after Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter was murdered by Michael Myers, and she’s tried to move on and is living with her granddaughter. “Stars at Noon” is about two strangers in 1984 Nicaragua who strike up a romance. “Decision to Leave,” from South Korean director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy”), follows a detective who develops feelings for the wife of a deceased man he’s investigating. “Till” is based on the true story of Mamie Till, who insisted that the casket of her son Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched by white supremacists in 1955, reain open so the world would see what happened to him. “Rosaline” tells the story of “Romeo and Juliet” from the perspective of Romeo’s ex-lover.