In the Dining Room Where It Happened (How the Sausage Gets Made)

“It is hard to remain enemies when you’ve broken bread together.”

—New Testament

On the evening of June 20, 1790, Alexander Hamilton and James Madi-son arrived at a modest house on Maiden Lane in lower Manhattan for a secret dinner. As their host, Thomas Jefferson, ushered the rivals into his drawing room, Hamilton, President George Washington’s Treasury secretary, and Madison, a shrewd Virginia congressman, could barely look at each other. Ignoring the tension, Jefferson poured each a glass of Hermitage, a fine white wine the French called doux et liquoreux (sweet and liquory). As they settled in, mouthwatering aromas— of capon and chestnuts simmered in cream, root vegetables roasted in olive oil, beef braised in red wine and herbs— suffused the room. In the kitchen, James Hemings, a slave chef who had trained under some of Paris’s finest cooks, was conjuring a sumptuous meal designed to open the antagonists’ minds and lull them into a state of amenable pliability.

Jefferson was Washington’s secretary of state, a former ambassador to France, and a skilled host who understood how to use food and drink to build political consensus. In most societies the dining table is considered a neutral place where conversations can be had, grievances aired, laugh-ter shared, and alliances built outside the usual conventions. It is a strategy as old as mankind. “Breaking bread” is an ancient phrase that refers to the primal activity of humans eating food with others. Everyone must eat to survive, after all, and social dining helps to define us as human beings; we seem to need to converse over food, even when we disagree with each other.

The stakes could not have been higher that night in New York. Washington’s presidency was just a year old, and American democracy was more hopeful experiment than fully functioning political system. Many special interest groups were vying to shape the structure of government. The quarrel between Hamilton— a Federalist aligned with northern states— and Madison— a Virginia slaveholder who personified south-ern Democratic- Republicans— revolved around “two of the most irritating questions that ever can be raised,” Hamilton said: how to pay off America’s Revolutionary War debts and where to build a new federal city. These arguments seem obscure today but were so divisive in 1790 that the Republic was tipping toward an existential crisis.

Jefferson was quietly aligned with Madison, a fellow Democratic- Republican from Virginia, but he was also a pragmatist who feared the men’s rift could lead to “a dissolution of our union at this incipient stage [which] I should deem . . . the most unfortunate of all consequences.”

This was not hyperbole. The day before, he had spotted the usually sharp Hamilton lingering in front of Washington’s house on Broadway looking “sombre, haggard, and dejected beyond description.” The Treasury secretary confided that he was about to tender his resignation. Taken aback, Jefferson asked Hamilton to pause and “dine with me” before taking such a rash step.

“I thought it impossible,” Jefferson wrote, “that reasonable men, consulting together coolly, could fail, by mutual sacrifice of opinion, to form a compromise which was to save the union.” Affecting a carefree air, Jefferson meticulously planned the evening. (The only record of this dinner comes from his notes, which were likely written with an eye to posterity.

This account is based on a reconstruction by the historian Charles A. Cerami.)

As Hamilton and Madison polished off their glasses of Hermitage, Jefferson ushered them into the dining room, where they encountered their first surprise: the offer to sit wherever they pleased rather than at assigned seats, as traditional British etiquette dictated. Further, they were seated at a round rather than rectangular table, to avoid any implied hierarchy. These details were part of Jefferson’s effort to con-struct a more egalitarian, “American” code of conduct. Finally, in place of human waiters the food was served by “dumbwaiters,” a set of squat rectangular shelves next to each diner, which held the meal’s four courses. (As the men finished each plate, they placed their dirty dishes on the dumbwaiter and retrieved the next course.) Imported from France, the dumbwaiters were the latest in gastrotechnology, and a symbol of Jefferson’s worldliness. The devices made “the attendance of servants entirely unnecessary,” explained the pundit Margaret Bayard Smith. “When he . . . wished to enjoy a free and unrestricted flow of conversation . . . [Jefferson used dumbwaiters] believing . . . that much of the domestic and even public discord was produced by the mutilated and misconstructed repetition of free conversation . . . by these mute but not inattentive listeners.”

The dinner likely began with a green salad dressed with wine jelly, an inventive combination of Madeira, milk, lemon juice, sugar, and gelatin. Jefferson was a renowned gardener who ate an unusually vegetable- forward diet for his day. He was also a knowledgeable oenophile with a famous cellar. With the salad, he poured a Carbonnieux, a white Bordeaux. As they ate, the men chatted about many things— farming, architecture, Virginia, France (though not of the Revolution, which they disagreed on)— but left aside the burning questions that had brought them together that evening.

Hemings’s second course was capon stuffed with Virginia ham, chest-nut puree, artichoke bottoms, and truffles simmered in chicken stock, white wine, and cream, napped with a reduction of calvados, the fiery apple brandy of Normandy. Here Jefferson likely poured a Montepulciano, a robust Italian red wine that counterpointed the dish’s rich, layered flavors. The third course was boeuf à la mode, a luxuriant, deeply flavored beef roast braised in wine, brandy, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs. This slow- cooked amalgam of proteins, collagens, vegetables, and alcohol was designed to further ease Hamilton and Madison into an open frame of mind. For insurance, Jefferson poured a bottle of Chambertin, a dark, complex Grand Cru Burgundy known as “the King of Wines.”

After a palate cleanser of meringues and macaroons, the next surprise was dessert: vanilla ice cream encased in a warm puff- pastry crust. Ice cream was a rare delicacy at the time, and this pièce de résistance— akin to a modern baked Alaska— gave the startling impression that the cold confection had just been removed from a hot oven. It was Jefferson’s sig-nature dessert, one he reserved for special occasions. Hemings had mastered the recipe in Paris, and even the reticent Madison beamed when he took a bite. Jefferson paired the dessert with a champagne non-mousseux, an unusual cloudy champagne without bubbles. (A wine Jefferson had introduced to President Washington, which helped solidify their friend-ship despite their differences.)

As dinner concluded it was time to get down to political horse- trading. Hamilton and Madison’s disagreement had become an overheated, emotional public argument, but at heart it was a cold calculus about money and power.

The first question they addressed was the “assumption” of the nation’s debt. Washington needed a sound financial system to borrow from Europe and pay off America’s $25 million in war loans. Without it, his new country risked financial collapse. But Hamilton and Madison dis-agreed on how to structure such a system. Hamilton favored a centralized government that would impose taxes and “assume” (absorb) the costs of war into the national debt, which would make America an attractive investment; the states would then pay into a federal debt repayment plan. Madison favored decentralized governance, with no federal taxation, and feared Hamilton’s approach— “a bitter pill to Virginia and other states that had already paid most of their wartime debt”— would turn America into a monarchy.

Neither man would budge at first. But the longer they steeped in Jefferson’s exquisite food, drink, and cajolery, far from the usual political pressures, the closer the rivals edged toward compromise. Hamilton wondered if adjusting the debt assessment downward might mollify southern states. That would be a step in the right direction, Madison replied. But his constituents would need something more in return—such as a new federal city in a southern state.

This raised the evening’s second trick question: where to site the permanent capital of the United States. While the Constitution mandated the building of a new federal city, it did not specify its location. New York was the temporary seat of government, and some favored keeping it there, but others, hungry for the prestige conferred by hosting the capital, had suggested sixteen other sites dotting the map from Philadelphia to Charlottesville. The debate over this question had escalated to the point of no return.

Over snifters of Jefferson’s brandy, Hamilton and Madison agreed to take a step back. Acknowledging the rhetoric had grown so heated that further public debate was meaningless, they agreed to hammer together a deal in private. By the end of the night, Hamilton had consented to move the capital from New York to Philadelphia for ten years, while a new federal city was established on a “southern” site. In return, Madison would allow Hamilton to assume $35 million of state debts into the national debt, making the federal government the chief taxation authority and establishing America’s credit in Europe. When Hamilton agreed to revise the debt balance, saving Virginia $13 million (a key fact that Jefferson omitted from his account), Madison promised to deliver the necessary votes. Over the summer congressmen on both sides switched their positions and passed the Funding Act (the assumption of states’ debts) and the Residence Act (the new permanent capital).

Known as the Dinner Table Bargain, the agreement was a coup for all three participants, but especially Jefferson. With toothsome food and wine, and a deft juggling of egos and political calculations, he had helped save the Union and, not incidentally, enhanced his own standing.

When word of “the great compromise” leaked out, it was hailed as a watershed moment in the nation’s evolution. Though Jefferson would gripe the deal was “unjust,” and was “acquiesced in merely from a fear of disunion,” others were more sanguine. “There is no single state paper in the history of the U.S., with the exception of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was of such immense importance and produced such wide and far-reaching results,” noted Senator Henry Cabot Lodge.

The Dinner Table Bargain continues to reverberate today. Questions about state’s rights, the role of the federal government, and backroom political machinations have not gone away. But in 2020, the coronavirus revealed there is strength in working together and weakness in disunion. Jefferson’s 1790 dinner and its lessons have gained new cultural cachet thanks to Lin- Manuel Miranda’s 2015 musical, Hamilton, which memorialized Jefferson’s gastro- political feat from the perspective of a jealous Aaron Burr, who was not invited. In the song “The Room Where It Hap-pens,” Burr raps, in part,

Now Madison and Jefferson are merciless

Well, hate the sin love the sinner

. . .

But decisions are happening over dinner

Two Virginians and an immigrant walk into a room

Diametrically opposed

Foes

They emerge with a compromise,

Having open doors that were previously closed

Bros

The immigrant emerges with unprecedented financial power

A system he can shape however he wants

The Virginians emerge with the nation’s capital

And here’s the pièce de résistance

No one else was in the room where it happened

The room where it happened

The room where it happened

. . .

No one really knows how the game is played

The art of the trade

How the sausage gets made

We just assume that it happens

But no one else is in the room where it happens

. . .

Click boom! Then it happened.