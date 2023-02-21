It’s common for many Americans to go to Mexico to buy cheaper medicine. But according to a new UCLA study, some pills bought from Mexican pharmacies, like oxycodone and adderall, contained potentially life-threatening ingredients such as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. Researchers visited pharmacies in four cities in the northern part of the country, although they declined to name the cities for security reasons. A recent, and separate, LA Times investigation also found counterfeit pills being sold as legitimate drugs in cities such as Tijuana and Cabo San Lucas.