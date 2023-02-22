Christians were key to getting Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court. They worked for decades to chip away at the right to an abortion, which culminated in last summer’s Dobbs decision. Since then, many Republican-led states have implemented total or near-total bans on the health procedure. But now some Jews and Muslims are fighting in court, saying their religious freedom to have an abortion is compromised.
Some Jews say anti-abortion laws discriminate against their freedom of religion
Credits
Guest:
- Abby Vesoulis - national politics reporter for Mother Jones