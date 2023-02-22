The Southern Baptist Convention has expelled one of its largest and most prominent members this week — Orange County’s Saddleback Church. The ousting comes almost two years after Saddleback’s founding pastor Rick Warren ordained three women as ministers. His appointments did not sit well with the Convention leadership, whose statement of beliefs reads “the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.”
OC megachurch Saddleback expelled from Southern Baptist Convention over women pastors
Credits
Guest:
- Ruth Graham - New York Times reporter covering religion, faith, and values