Tech and anti-terrorism laws intersect in case heard by Supreme Court

Over the past two days, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases brought by families of people killed in ISIS terrorist attacks.

For the second day in a row, the Supreme Court heard a case that sits at the intersection of tech laws and U.S. anti-terrorism laws. Today’s case — against Twitter — asks whether social media companies can be sued for allowing terrorist groups to put dangerous content on their platforms. Yesterday’s case — against Google — touched on whether social media companies can face liability because their algorithms promote similar extremist content. Both cases were brought by the families of people killed abroad in ISIS terrorist attacks. And both have the potential to reshape the internet.

