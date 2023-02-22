For the second day in a row, the Supreme Court heard a case that sits at the intersection of tech laws and U.S. anti-terrorism laws. Today’s case — against Twitter — asks whether social media companies can be sued for allowing terrorist groups to put dangerous content on their platforms. Yesterday’s case — against Google — touched on whether social media companies can face liability because their algorithms promote similar extremist content. Both cases were brought by the families of people killed abroad in ISIS terrorist attacks. And both have the potential to reshape the internet.