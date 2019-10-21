Not long ago, Justin Trudeau was being fawned over by the left for his youthful charisma and progressive politics. He was seen as the anti-Trump, Obama-like bastion of progressive liberalism when he rose to power four years ago. But as Canada holds elections today, Trudeau could lose to Andrew Scheer, a conservative and the leader of the opposition.
Canada’s Justin Trudeau is fighting for his political life
