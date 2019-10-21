Canada’s Justin Trudeau is fighting for his political life

Hosted by
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye as he boards his plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 11, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye as he boards his plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 11, 2016. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry.

Not long ago, Justin Trudeau was being fawned over by the left for his youthful charisma and progressive politics. He was seen as the anti-Trump, Obama-like bastion of progressive liberalism when he rose to power four years ago. But as Canada holds elections today, Trudeau could lose to Andrew Scheer, a conservative and the leader of the opposition.

Credits

Guest:
Dan Bilefsky - New York Times

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney, Caleigh Wells