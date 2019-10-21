Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House -- made up of 27,000 beige textile blocks -- is perched high above the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. It just sold for $18 million, setting a record for the priciest sale ever of a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house.
Ennis House sells for $18 million
