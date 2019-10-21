iPad tipping ramps up anxiety

Hosted by
“Order here” at a coffee shop.

“Order here” at a coffee shop. Credit: Pixabay. 

You’ve probably experienced that awkward moment: You pay for your pastry or coffee at a cafe, then the cashier turns that iPad-like screen towards you and it asks how much you’d like to tip: 20%, 25%, 30% or no tip. The employee is right there staring at you, and so are the customers in line behind you. So what do you do? 

Credits

Guest:
Diane Gottsman - The Protocol School of Texas

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney, Caleigh Wells