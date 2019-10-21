Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that he cannot form a governing majority. He had been trying since last month’s elections, which ended in a dead heat between him and his chief rival Benny Gantz. Netanyahu’s announcement clears the way for Gantz to try his hand at forming a coalition government. He’ll be the first person other than Netanyahu to try forming a government in more than a decade.
Netanyahu announces he can't form a government
