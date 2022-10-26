Did Fetterman-Oz debate in PA decide the makeup of Senate?

Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and television host Dr. Mehmet Oz met for their first and only debate on Tuesday night in the race to be Pennsylvania’s next senator, which is considered a toss-up. For Fetterman, the Democrat, it was his first big public appearance since suffering a stroke last May. Moderators pushed Oz, the Republican, on his stance on abortion. This contest could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.